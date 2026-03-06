The 'Mullin Trade,' Leaked: 4 Defense Stocks Investors Are Watching After Trump’s Homeland Security Shake-Up

Washington is still reacting after President Trump removed Kristi Noem and tapped Senator Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Political headlines have focused on the drama of the transition, but investors are looking somewhere else entirely.

They’re looking at Mullin’s stock disclosures.

When political leadership changes inside agencies responsible for national security, markets often start asking a different question: which industries could benefit from the new priorities?

And with Washington pushing toward a $1 trillion defense budget, several companies tied to defense infrastructure, logistics, materials, and semiconductor supply chains are suddenly back in focus.

#1. RTX Corp (RTX): The Missile Defense Powerhouse

RTX sits at the heart of America’s missile defense ecosystem.

The company produces advanced radar systems, aerospace technology, and the Patriot missile defense platform used by the U.S. and allied governments.

With Washington discussing expanded domestic defense initiatives and homeland security infrastructure, companies that build the core systems protecting American airspace are naturally back in the spotlight.

If defense priorities shift toward strengthening missile defense capabilities at home, RTX is one of the companies positioned closest to that spending.

#2. VSE Corporation (VSEC): The Logistics Engine

Defense spending doesn’t only fund weapons systems. Much of it flows into the logistics networks that keep federal operations running.

That’s where VSE Corporation comes in. The company specializes in maintenance, repair, and supply chain management for government fleets, aircraft, and equipment.

If homeland security priorities lead to expanded border patrol operations or increased deployment of federal vehicles and aircraft, companies responsible for maintaining those fleets often become the quiet beneficiaries of that activity.

#3. Carpenter Technology (CRS): The Defense Materials Supplier

Every defense system starts with raw materials. Carpenter Technology produces specialty metals and high-performance alloys used in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

These materials are critical for aircraft engines, missile components, and other high-performance systems that require extreme durability and precision.

As the Pentagon pushes to strengthen the domestic defense industrial base, companies that supply the materials behind that hardware often find themselves at the beginning of the supply chain.

#4. Amkor Technology (AMKR): The Semiconductor Security Play

Homeland security is no longer just physical — it’s digital.

Modern defense systems rely heavily on semiconductors powering everything from surveillance equipment to AI-driven analysis platforms.

Amkor Technology plays a critical role in that ecosystem as one of the world’s largest providers of semiconductor packaging and testing services.

As the U.S. government continues prioritizing secure semiconductor supply chains and domestic chip infrastructure, companies involved in the integration and deployment of those chips have become strategically important.

The Bigger Picture

Political leadership changes often signal shifts in priorities — and markets pay attention.

When defense spending expands, the ripple effects typically reach far beyond weapons manufacturers. Logistics companies, specialty materials suppliers, and semiconductor infrastructure providers can all benefit as national security budgets flow through the broader supply chain.

Because when Washington changes direction, markets tend to move long before the headlines fully explain why.

