Down Almost 20%, Should You Buy the Ugly Dip in Ciena Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Ciena (CIEN) stock closed significantly lower on Thursday after the networking systems company posted record revenue for its fiscal Q1 but issued disappointing guidance for the full year. 

While management raised its 2026 guidance to $6.1 billion in revenue on March 5, it still came in sharply below the $6.99 billion that analysts had expected. 

Ciena shares are now down about 16% versus their recent high which, according to Wolf Research analysts, presents an opportunity to load up on a quality name at a discount. 

www.barchart.com

Why Wolfe Recommends Buying the Dip in Ciena Stock

Long-term investors should consider buying the post-earnings dip in CIEN stock as the company’s backlog reached a whopping $7 billion in the first quarter, signaling multi-year demand visibility. 

Ciena’s aggressive investments in AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand, reflecting broad-based strength across cloud and service providers who are prioritizing fiber-optic equipment for data center connectivity. 

That made Wolfe Research raise its price target on the Hanover-headquartered firm to $375 today, indicating potential upside of roughly 25% from current levels. 

Despite recent weakness, CIEN remains decisively above its major moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day), reinforcing that the broader uptrend remains intact. 

Where Options Data Suggests CIEN Shares Are Headed

While below consensus, Ciena’s guidance still represents a 28% year-over-year growth, fueled by “neo-scalers” and data center interconnect demand. 

All in all, the NYSE-listed firm has a major role in the AI infrastructure boom that will help unlock significant further upside in Ciena shares as the year unfolds, Wolfe Research analysts told clients. 

Valuation wise, CIEN is currently trading at price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 10x, which isn’t particularly stretched for a company riding the AI wave. 

According to Barchart, options contracts expiring mid-June also have the upper price set at about $394 currently, indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Ciena Corp

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street analysts are also bullish on CIEN shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Ciena currently sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets going as high as $380, indicating potential upside of more than 25% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

