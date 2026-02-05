Barchart.com
Cotton Posts Losses on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures posted losses of 45 to 50 points across the front months. Crude oil futures are down $2.02 per barrel on the day at $63.12. The US dollar index was up $0.371 to $97.860. 

Export Sales data showed a total of 249,836 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on January 29. That was a 22.67% improvement from the week prior but still 10.78% below the same week last year. The largest buyer was Vietnam, at 54,000 RB, with 48,100 RB to Pakistan, and 36,600 RB to China. Shipments were at 235,313 RB in that week, which was down 8.45% from a week ago but 53.29% larger than the same week in 2025. Of that total 84,300 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 29,100 RB to Pakistan.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.91 cents/lb on 5,856 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 20 points on February 4 at 73.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,138 on 2/4 with the certified stocks level at 47,653 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 49.78 cents/lb on Thursday down another 42 points. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.76, down 48 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.5, down 49 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.26, down 46 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.50s -0.49 -0.77%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.76s -0.48 -0.77%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

