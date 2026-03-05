Barchart.com
This AI Drone Stock Is Soaring on a New Navy Win. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intelligence-war room by FrameStockFootage via Shutterstock
Gaxos.ai (GXAI) shares ripped higher on March 5 after the artificial intelligence (AI) drone firm said it has secured a new military contract from the U.S. Navy. 

This licensing deal involving Gaxos.ai affiliate America First Defense centers on its “Detachable Drone Hijacker,” which taps on cyber-operations to neutralize hostile drones. 

Despite an explosive rally on Thursday, GXAI stock remains down more than 5% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What the Navy Contract Really Means for GXAI Stock

The U.S. Navy agreement is especially constructive for GXAI shares in the context of the escalating Iran war. With Tehran deploying hundreds of suicide drones and sealing the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon is prioritizing non-kinetic electronic warfare to protect maritime assets. 

Gaxos.ai’s cyber-based approach, which hijacks and redirects hostile UAVs rather than simply jamming them, offers a surgical solution to Iranian drone swarms currently targeting U.S. warships. 

This shift from gaming to high-stakes defense tech positions GXAI as a prime beneficiary of the $850 billion emergency defense spending cycle in 2026. 

Why Gaxos Shares Remain Unattractive To Own

Gaxos.ai, nonetheless, remains super risky to own in 2026, as its penny stock status invites extreme manipulation and unusually higher volatility. Before today’s surge, GXAI was hovering around $1 only, signaling a significant threat of eventual delisting. 

Additionally, the company’s financials remain fragile. It ended last year with a $3.78 million loss on less than $1 million in total revenue. Gaxos.ai has recently tapped on equity offering to raise over $7 million, highlighting a continued risk of shareholder dilution as well. 

Finally, GXAI’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at 67 currently, indicating upward momentum is now approaching exhaustion. 

GXAI Does Not Receive Coverage From Wall Street Firms

Investors should also note that Wall Street remains uninterested in covering this “three-employee” firm pivoting between gaming and defense, with a persistent threat of a reverse split or delisting. 

This absence of Wall Street coverage means retail investors lack independent, institutional-grade research that evaluates Gaxos.ai’s future prospects. 

Without professional analysts to vet the U.S. Navy contract’s true scale or audit the firm’s cash burn, GXAI shares remain a high-risk name to own in 2026. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

