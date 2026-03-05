Nat-Gas Prices Rally on a Larger-Than-Expected Fall in Inventories

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ26) on Thursday closed up by +0.086 (+2.95%).

April nat-gas prices rallied on Thursday and settled higher due to a larger-than-expected storage withdrawal. The EIA reported that nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 27 fell by -132 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -124 bcf.

Gains in nat-gas prices were limited on Thursday amid forecasts of warmer US weather, potentially reducing nat-gas heating demand. On Thursday, the Commodity Weather Group said above-average temperatures are expected across the eastern half of the US through March 14.

Nat-gas prices surged Monday and Tuesday due to the war in Iran. On Monday, Qatar shut its Ras Laffan plant, the world’s largest natural gas export facility, after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack. The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and its closure could boost US nat-gas exports. Nat-gas prices also had carryover support from Tuesday’s surge in European nat-gas prices to a 3-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 113.1 bcf/day (+5.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 81.4 bcf/day (-6.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 19.1 bcf/day (-2.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices. On February 17, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month’s estimate of 108.82 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high last Friday.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather. The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating. About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 28 rose +7.84% y/y to 82,888 GWh (gigawatt hours). Also, US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 28 rose +1.8% y/y to 4,308,245 GWh.

Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 27 fell by -132 bcf, a larger draw than the market consensus of -124 bcf and the 5-year weekly average draw of -96 bcf. As of February 27, nat-gas inventories were up +7.2% y/y and -2.2% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling near-normal nat-gas supplies. As of March 3, gas storage in Europe was 30% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 45% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 27 rose by 1 to a 2.5-year high of 134 rigs. In the past 17 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

