Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Nat-Gas Prices Rally on a Larger-Than-Expected Fall in Inventories

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ26) on Thursday closed up by +0.086 (+2.95%).

April nat-gas prices rallied on Thursday and settled higher due to a larger-than-expected storage withdrawal.  The EIA reported that nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 27 fell by -132 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -124 bcf.

Gains in nat-gas prices were limited on Thursday amid forecasts of warmer US weather, potentially reducing nat-gas heating demand.  On Thursday, the Commodity Weather Group said above-average temperatures are expected across the eastern half of the US through March 14.

Nat-gas prices surged Monday and Tuesday due to the war in Iran.  On Monday, Qatar shut its Ras Laffan plant, the world’s largest natural gas export facility, after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack.  The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and its closure could boost US nat-gas exports.  Nat-gas prices also had carryover support from Tuesday’s surge in European nat-gas prices to a 3-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 113.1 bcf/day (+5.6% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 81.4 bcf/day (-6.9% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 19.1 bcf/day (-2.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices.  On February 17, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month’s estimate of 108.82 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high last Friday.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather.  The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating.   About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 28 rose +7.84% y/y to 82,888 GWh (gigawatt hours).  Also, US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 28 rose +1.8% y/y to 4,308,245 GWh.

Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 27 fell by -132 bcf, a larger draw than the market consensus of -124 bcf and the 5-year weekly average draw of -96 bcf.  As of February 27, nat-gas inventories were up +7.2% y/y and -2.2% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling near-normal nat-gas supplies.  As of March 3, gas storage in Europe was 30% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 45% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 27 rose by 1 to a 2.5-year high of 134 rigs.  In the past 17 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGJ26 3.005 +0.088 +3.02%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot