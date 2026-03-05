Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Broadcom Stock Just Broke Through Key Resistance Levels. How Much Higher Can AVGO Run?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Broadcom (AVGO) stock extended gains on Thursday after the semiconductor firm said its artificial intelligence (AI) sales more than doubled in Q1, adding AI revenue will surpass $100 billion by 2027. The post-earnings surge helped AVGO soar past its major moving averages (20-day, 50-day, 200-day), indicating bulls have firmly taken control across multiple timeframes. 

Despite today’s rally, Broadcom stock remains down about 5% versus its year-to-date high.

www.barchart.com

Goldman Sachs Reiterates Buy Rating on Broadcom Stock

Broadcom’s market-beating quarter and impressive guidance made Goldman Sachs’ senior analyst Jim Schneider maintain his “Buy” rating on the chip giant. According to Schneider, the earnings report confirms demand for AVGO’s custom AI accelerators (XPU) and networking remains in hyperdrive.

Broadcom has fully secured component capacity through 2028, which Schneider believes will drive AVGO stock up to $450 by year-end, indicating potential upside of an exciting 36% from here. 

A 0.79% dividend yield makes the Nasdaq-listed firm even more attractive as a long-term holding.

AI Tailwinds and Buybacks to Drive AVGO Shares Higher

Goldman Sachs also recommends buying Broadcom shares because VMware integration has set up a stable cash-flow engine that enables the titan to aggressively reinvest in its AI roadmap. 

On Thursday, the company authorized an additional $10 billion share repurchase program for 2026, signaling immense confidence in AVGO’s ability to push higher as the year unfolds. 

While the technical breakout suggests this AI stock is now in a broader uptrend, its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at about 50 signals the upward momentum is not out of juice just yet. 

Finally, Broadcom is reaping benefits of a global infrastructure refresh as enterprise data centers transition to PCIe Gen6 and Tomahawk 5 networking standards.  

This cyclical recovery in non-AI high-performance computing (HPC), combined with a dominant footprint in the custom ASIC market for hyperscalers, like Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google and Meta (META), provides a diversified margin cushion that few can match. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Broadcom

Other Wall Street firms agree with Goldman Sachs’ constructive view on Broadcom as well. 

The consensus rating on AVGO shares sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean target of about $446 signaling potential upside of about 35% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 299.86 -3.59 -1.18%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 299.82 -3.31 -1.09%
Alphabet Cl A
META 657.66 -10.07 -1.51%
Meta Platforms Inc
AVGO 328.80 +11.27 +3.55%
Broadcom Ltd

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot