Is Public Storage Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $54.5 billion, Public Storage (PSA) is a Frisco, Texas-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, and operates self-storage facilities.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - Industrial industry. A major recent development is the launch of its 'PS4.0' strategy, which includes a leadership transition to incoming CEO Tom Boyle and a groundbreaking data science partnership with Welltower Inc. (WELL) to integrate advanced AI into its capital allocation and property management.
This self-storage REIT is currently trading 4.9% below its 52-week high of $322.49, reached on Mar. 10, 2025. Shares of PSA have surged 12.7% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.4% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PSA are up 18.2%, compared to NASX’s 2% decline. However, in the longer term, PSA has decreased 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind NASX’s 22.8% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, PSA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.
On Feb. 12, PSA reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, driving its shares up 2.7% in the following trading session. Stronger engagement from existing customers and effective efforts to attract new move-ins helped lift quarter-end occupancy by 0.5% year over year, marking the first occupancy increase in more than four years and indicating improving operating fundamentals heading into 2026. While the company’s same-store revenue edged down slightly year over year to $936.2 million, its core FFO rose 1.2% to $4.26 per share, surpassing consensus estimate of $4.21.
PSA has underperformed its rival, Prologis, Inc. (PLD), which soared 10.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced PLD’s 7.4% YTD rise.
Looking at PSA’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $306, its Street-high price target of $331 suggests an 8.1% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.