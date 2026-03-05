Strategy Stock Is Challenging Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Here?

Strategy (MSTR) shares extended gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump urged U.S. banks to stop threatening the Genius Act and “make a good deal with the crypto industry.” The Trump-driven rally in MSTR is seeing it challenge its 50-day moving average (MA) today. A clear break above the $147 level is expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near-term.

Despite recent gains, Strategy stock remains down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.

What Trump’s Remarks Mean for Strategy Stock

Trump’s recent support for the Clarity Act, a companion bill to the Genius Act, reinforces his commitment to making the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.”

The legislation aims to resolve the jurisdictional tug-of-war between the SEC and CFTC, providing the legal certainty required for massive institutional inflows into crypto assets . For Virginia-based Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), this could prove transformational.

As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTCUSD), MSTR stock may benefit from a regulated environment that encourages banks to act as custodians and pension funds to finally enter the crypto space.

Should You Invest in MSTR Shares Today?

MSTR’s fundamental bull case is anchored by its aggressive Bitcoin yield strategy.

The company has increased its total holdings to 720,737 BTC, funded through sophisticated capital markets activity, including at-the-market equity sales and high-yield preferred stock.

While Strategy shares currently trade at a compressed premium to its net asset value (NAV) versus last year, this valuation reset offers a more attractive entry point for long-term believers. Plus, major asset managers like Amundi have recently boosted their stakes by over 370%, signaling institutional “smart money” is viewing MSTR’s technical breakout as an opportunity rather than a temporary spike.

Strategy has its relative strength index (14-day) set at about 55 currently, reinforcing that the bullish momentum isn’t out of juice just yet.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Strategy?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Strategy for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on MSTR shares remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $396 indicating potential upside of a whopping 170% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.