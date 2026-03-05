The Pound Is Not Sterling. 1 Trade to Make ASAP Amid Middle East Conflict.

June British pound (B6M26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June British pound futures that a price downtrend line is in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, a flight to quality to the U.S. dollar ($DOWI) amid the Middle East war is pressuring the pound sterling. Recent mostly sound U.S. economic data that may keep the Federal Reserve from lowering U.S. interest rates is also dollar-bullish and pound-bearish.

A move in the June British pound futures below chart support at 1.3300 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.2800, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.3500.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

