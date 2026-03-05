Barchart.com
The Pound Is Not Sterling. 1 Trade to Make ASAP Amid Middle East Conflict.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

June British pound (B6M26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June British pound futures that a price downtrend line is in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, a flight to quality to the U.S. dollar ($DOWI) amid the Middle East war is pressuring the pound sterling. Recent mostly sound U.S. economic data that may keep the Federal Reserve from lowering U.S. interest rates is also dollar-bullish and pound-bearish.

A move in the June British pound futures below chart support at 1.3300 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.2800, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.3500.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
B6M26 1.3324 -0.0052 -0.39%
British Pound
$DOWI 48,112.17 -627.24 -1.29%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

