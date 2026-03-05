As Nebius Gets the Green Light for a Massive AI Factory, Should You Buy NBIS Stock?

Nebius (NBIS) stock pushed meaningfully higher on Wednesday after the company secured approval to construct a 1.2-gigawatt artificial intelligence (AI) factory in Independence, Missouri.

This new campus will span roughly 400 acres and is expected to generate about 1,200 construction jobs and 130 permanent tech roles once operational, with projected tax payments exceeding $650 million.

Following Wednesday’s surge, Nebius stock is up more than 30% versus its year-to-date low in February.

Should You Buy Nebius Stock on the AI Factory News?

While NBIS stock is now trading at a rather stretched 43x sales, investors must note that it’s backed by an exceptional 479% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025.

The Amsterdam-headquartered firm remains attractive as an investment also because the announced buildout addresses a structural market dynamic.

AI spending worldwide is projected to reach $2.5 trillion this year, with major tech firms committing up to $700 billion in aggregate capital expenditures largely focused on data center capacity.

Demand for GPU-as-a-Service substantially outpaces supply, creating pricing power and solid sales momentum, which may help neocloud operators like Nebius to push further up as the year unfolds.

Technicals and Options Data Warrant Buying NBIS Shares

Long-term investors should consider loading up on Nebius also because it sees its annual recurring revenue surpassing $7 billion in 2026. a sharp acceleration from last year’s $1.25 billion.

From a technical perspective, this AI stock is currently testing a key resistance coinciding with its 100-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above $99 expected to accelerate momentum even further.

Meanwhile, options data remains skewed to the upside as well, at least for the near term. The put-to-call ratio on derivatives contracts expiring March 27 sits at 0.29 only, with the upper price set at $113.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Nebius Group

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts are bullish on NBIS shares for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on Nebius Group remains at “ Moderate Buy ,” with the mean target of roughly $154 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.