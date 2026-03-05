Barchart.com
American Electric Stock: Is AEP Outperforming the Utilities Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

American Electric Power Company Inc_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is an electric public utility holding company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $72.2 billion, the company operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” American Electric sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $134.60 on Feb. 27, and is down marginally from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 13.1%, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU8.1% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, the utility company’s shares surged 26.9%, outperforming XLU, which delivered 21.1% returns over the same time frame. AEP has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the end of January, signalling bullish movement.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 12, AEP shares grew 3.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $5.3 billion, coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.19, also beating Wall Street estimates. 

When compared to its peer, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), AEP has rallied comfortably. DUK has surged 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming AEP stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about AEP. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $134.39 suggests a marginal upside potential relative to current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 47.01 -0.26 -0.55%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
DUK 131.50 -0.38 -0.29%
Duke Energy Corp
AEP 132.77 -0.75 -0.56%
American Electric Power Company

