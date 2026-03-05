Is Hilton Worldwide Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a hospitality company that manages, franchises, owns, and leases hotels and resorts. Valued at $69.9 billion by market cap, the company provides hospitality services through various hotel brands, such as Waldorf Astoria, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and more as well as owns over 8,300 properties across 138 countries.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and HLT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the lodging industry. Hilton's diverse brand portfolio, featuring Hampton and Hilton, showcases its robust market presence with a vast room network. The Hilton Honors loyalty program, boasting 195 million members, drives customer retention and attracts new guests, ensuring a steady revenue flow. With a growth in loyalty program membership, Hilton's customer base and market reach continue to expand.

Despite its notable strength, HLT slipped 8.7% from its 52-week high of $333.86, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, HLT stock has gained 11.5%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 1.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of HLT rose 6.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 17.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 1.4% and 14.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, HLT has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early November, 2025. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May, 2025.

HLT's outperformance is driven by strong international demand, group bookings, and cost discipline. The company saw RevPAR gains in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, with 9,000 hotels globally and a pipeline of 520,000 rooms. Management is optimistic about 2026, citing international expansion, AI-powered tech upgrades, and improving U.S. demand.

On Feb. 11, HLT shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $3.1 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.08 beat analyst estimates by 3.2%.

HLT’s rival, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with an 8.3% uptick on a YTD basis and 24.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on HLT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $329.08 suggests a potential upside of 7.9% from current price levels.