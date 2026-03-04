Barchart.com
Cotton Trading with Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures are up 20 to 25 points in the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $0.52 on the day to $75.08. The US dollar index is back down $0.191 at $98.815. 

The Seam showed sales of 6,789 bales sold on 3/3, averaging 62.49cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 95 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 62.04, unch,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.29, up 25 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.19, up 24 points


