Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Frozen Orange Prices Are Trending Higher. 1 Trade to Make Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock
Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock

May FCOJ (OJK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May frozen concentrated orange juice futures that a price uptrend line is in place and bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, FCOJ prices have been supported by a global supply shortage caused by citrus greening disease and extreme weather (hurricanes, droughts) in top producing regions Florida and Brazil. 

A move in May FCOJ futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $1.8795 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $2.4500, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $1.6300.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OJK26 189.95 +7.60 +4.17%
Orange Juice

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 4
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot