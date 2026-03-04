Frozen Orange Prices Are Trending Higher. 1 Trade to Make Now.

May FCOJ (OJK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May frozen concentrated orange juice futures that a price uptrend line is in place and bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, FCOJ prices have been supported by a global supply shortage caused by citrus greening disease and extreme weather (hurricanes, droughts) in top producing regions Florida and Brazil.

A move in May FCOJ futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $1.8795 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $2.4500, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $1.6300.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):