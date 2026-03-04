Is American International Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

New York-based American International Group, Inc. (AIG) provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $42.4 billion, the company operates through North America Commercial, International Commercial, and Global Personal segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." AIG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the diversified insurance industry.

However, the stock has retreated 10.2% from its 52-week high of $88.07 touched on April 02, 2025. AIG has edged up 2.6% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 1.3% climb over the same time frame.

In the longer term, AIG slipped 4.3% over the past year, underperforming DOWI’s 12.3% returns over the same period.

AIG had been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since February, showing steady upward momentum. But after recently slipping below its 200-day MA, the stock appears to be losing some strength in the near term.

On Feb. 11, AIG stock rose 4.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net premiums written for the quarter decreased nearly 1% to $6 billion, offset by a decline in the Global Personal segment. Additionally, AIG’s adjusted EPS for the quarter increased 50.8% to $1.96 and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Management credited operational excellence, effective expense discipline, and strategic capital deployment for its results.

When stacked against its peer, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG), AIG has lagged behind in performance. Over the past year, HIG stock has surged 17.8%.

Adding to that, sentiment on AIG remains cautiously optimistic. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $87.55 suggests 10.7% upside potential from current price levels.