Is Deere & Company Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Deere & Company ( DE ) is a leading global manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, as well as diesel engines and related financial services. The company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois and operates through segments including Production & Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture & Turf, Construction & Forestry, and Financial Services. Deere sells equipment such as tractors, harvesters, and construction machinery to customers in more than 100 countries through an extensive dealer network. The company has a market cap of $167.9 billion , making it one of the largest players in the global farm and heavy equipment industry.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Deere & Company fits squarely into this category. With a market cap well above that threshold, the company’s scale highlights its stability and strong influence in the agricultural and heavy construction machinery industry.

DE is currently trading 8.2% below its 52-week high of $674.19 , reached on Feb. 19. Shares of Deere & Company rallied 28.5% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 1.3% gains during the same time frame.

Moreover, DE has gained 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, outperforming DOWI’s marginal returns. In the longer term, shares of the company are up 32.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 12.3% gains over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, DE has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of this year.

Deere & Company stock has been rising in 2026, supported by the company’s stronger-than-expected quarterly results. In fiscal Q1 2026, Deere reported EPS of $2.42 , beating analyst estimates, though it declined from $3.19 in the same quarter last year. Despite the YOY decline in earnings, investors reacted positively because revenue increased 13% to $9.6 billion, and strong growth in the Construction & Forestry and Small Agriculture & Turf segments, where sales jumped 34% and 24%, respectively.

In comparison, DE’s rival, Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ), has gained 26.1% on a YTD basis and 117.5% over the past 52 weeks .