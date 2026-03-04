Barchart.com
Is Motorola Solutions Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Motorola Solutions Inc smartphone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a global provider of mission-critical communications and security solutions primarily serving public safety agencies, governments, and enterprise customers. The company develops and supplies two-way radios, command center software, video security systems, and related services that enable reliable communication and situational awareness for police, firefighters, emergency responders, utilities, and transportation operators. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap” stocks, and MSI, with a market cap of $80.5 billion, fits right into that category. The company’s expertise in land mobile radio (LMR) systems, command center software, and video security solutions enables reliable communications for emergency responders and enterprise clients. Additionally, its long-term government relationships, large installed base, and growing software and services segment provide recurring revenue and strengthen its competitive position in the critical communications and security solutions market.

MSI currently trades 2.4% below its 52-week high of $492.22 touched on Sept. 11, 2025. Meanwhile, its shares have surged 27.8% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX4% fall during the same period.

However, MSI stock prices have surged 1.3% over the past six months and 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 4.7% and 22.7% returns over the past year.

MSI stock climbed above its 50-day moving average in early January and over its 200-day moving average in early February, underscoring its bullish trend.

On Feb. 25, Motorola Solutions declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The dividend will be paid in cash on April 15, 2026, to shareholders who are on record as of the close of business on March 20, 2026. This announcement continues Motorola’s long-standing dividend program and reflects the company’s stable cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

Moreover, MSI has also underperformed its peer Ubiquiti Inc.’s (UI39.9% surge over the past six months and 131.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 13 analysts covering the MSI stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $506.60 suggests a 5.5% upside potential from current price levels.


MSI 480.22 -5.89 -1.21%
Motorola Solutions
$NASX 22,516.69 -232.17 -1.02%
Nasdaq Composite
UI 762.35 -36.12 -4.52%
Ubiquiti Networks

