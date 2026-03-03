Plug Power Stock Just Broke Above Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Chase PLUG Here?

Plug Power (PLUG) stock pushed aggressively to the upside today after the hydrogen fuel cell specialist posted better-than-expected revenue growth and narrowing losses for its fiscal Q4.

Additionally, investors cheered PLUG as Jose Luis Crespo, who was named the company’s new chief executive in October, officially assumed the role this week. Investors are betting this leadership transition may prove the start of a new era for the Nasdaq-listed firm.

The post-earnings rally saw Plug Power stock breach its 50-day moving average (MA) on Tuesday, signaling momentum may sustain in this clean energy name that remains down some 14% versus its year-to-date high.

PLUG Stock Is Worth Selling Into Post-Earnings Strength

Plug Power offered ample positives in its Q4 earnings release: per-share loss narrowed to $0.06 — significantly narrower than the expected $0.10 — as revenue went rose more than 17%. Plus, gross margin turned positive (2.4%) as well, signaling genuine operational progress.

Still, caution is warranted in buying PLUG stock at current levels, given that the company holds roughly $368 million in unrestricted cash only against substantial operating cash burn of some $536 million in 2025 alone.

This means that Plug Power has less than one year of cash runway, creating meaningful funding risk that could necessitate dilutive capital raises if execution falters on its profitability timeline.

Plug Power Shares Have Minimal Margin for Error

Plug Power shares also soared this morning because management reiterated its commitment to turning adjusted EBITDA positive by the final quarter of 2026. However, this enthusiasm must be tempered by historical context. The clean energy company has a history of disappointing investors with missed projections.

While the forecast sure sounds exciting today, it may become a significant setback if PLUG ends up facing any delay in hitting the stated profitability milestones. Essentially, the margin for error is minimal given liquidity constraints, which is why options traders continue to warn of a sharp pullback in its share price to $1.46 by mid-June.

Wall Street Still Sees Significant Upside in Plug Power

It's worth mentioning, however, that Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on PLUG shares even though they failed to break above their 100-day MA today.

While the consensus rating on Plug Power sits at “Hold” only, the mean target of $2.96 signals potential upside of more than 25% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.