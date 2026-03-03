Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Bouncing at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are showing 10 to 90 cent gains at Tuesday’s midday. Cash trade was late last week, with Southern action at $244 and Northern sales from $239-243. Nothing has been reported so far this week. Feeder cattle futures are within 15 cents of unchanged at midday, bouncing off the early session lows. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 97 cents to $371.82 on February 27. The OKC feeder cattle auction on Monday showed 5,946 head sold, with feeder steers $2-8 lower and heifers down $4-10. Calves were down $5-15 for steers and 10-20 lower on heifers.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $8.20. Choice boxes were up $6.60 to $387.94, while Select was $1.53 higher to $379.74. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 102,000 head. That is 4,000 head below with the previous Monday and 2,764 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.975, up $0.875,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.175, up $0.525,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $228.275, up $0.100,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.325, up $0.050,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.475, up $0.150,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $349.400, down $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 228.900 +0.725 +0.32%
Live Cattle
LEM26 230.675s +1.025 +0.45%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 234.125s +1.025 +0.44%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 353.300s -0.025 -0.01%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 357.200s -0.075 -0.02%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 349.350s -0.125 -0.04%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
SoFi Drops 44%. Should You Buy the Stock Now or Stay Away?
Stickers with AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics on new laptop computer by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
The Smart Money Is Broadcasting a Subtle Warning About AMD Stock Options
A hand holding a smartphone with the logos for Magnificent 7 companies_ Image by gguy via Shutterstock_ 3
Are the Magnificent Seven Stocks Losing Steam? Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock 5
ConocoPhillips Stock Jumps - Time to Sell Covered Calls in COP?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot