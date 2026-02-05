Barchart.com
Cotton Losses Continue on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 51 points in the front months at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.48 per barrel on the day at $63.63. The US dollar index is up $0.171 to $97.660.

Export Sales data showed a total of 249,836 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on January 29. That was a 22.67% improvement from the week prior but still 10.78% below the same week last year. Shipments were at 235,313 RB in that week, which was down 8.45% from a week ago but 53.29% larger than the same week in 2025.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.91 cents/lb on 5,856 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 20 points on February 4 at 73.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,138 on 2/4 with the certified stocks level at 47,653 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week. It will be updated later today.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 61.73, down 51 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 63.49, down 50 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.26, down 46 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.39 -0.60 -0.94%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.65 -0.59 -0.95%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

