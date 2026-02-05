Cotton Losses Continue on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 51 points in the front months at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.48 per barrel on the day at $63.63. The US dollar index is up $0.171 to $97.660.

Export Sales data showed a total of 249,836 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on January 29. That was a 22.67% improvement from the week prior but still 10.78% below the same week last year. Shipments were at 235,313 RB in that week, which was down 8.45% from a week ago but 53.29% larger than the same week in 2025.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.91 cents/lb on 5,856 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 20 points on February 4 at 73.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,138 on 2/4 with the certified stocks level at 47,653 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week. It will be updated later today.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 61.73, down 51 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 63.49, down 50 points,