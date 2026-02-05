Barchart.com
Cattle Posting Thursday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle are falling on Thursday, with contracts down $3.20 to $4.05. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,602 head offered, with bids of $235-236. Cash movement has been quiet. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.32 to $5.02 in the front months on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 44 cents to $374.57 on February 3. 

Late on Wednesday, workers at the Greeley, CO JBS plant (~5,000 hd/day) voted to authorize a strike, though they did not give specifics on a timeline of when said strike would begin.

USDA reported 19,748 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 1/29. That was the largest so far in the calendar year. Shipments were tallied at just 12,992 MT, which was 3.32% above the previous week, but down 34.53% from the same week last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.19. Choice boxes were down 82 cents to $367.20, while Select was $1.08 lower at $361.01. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 113,000 head for Wednesday, with the weekly total at 336,000 head. That is 12,000 head above last week but 20,175 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.075, down $3.450,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.750, down $4.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.025, down $3.200,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $365.750, down $4.325

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.475, down $5.025

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.725, down $5.025


