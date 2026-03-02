Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Freeport-McMoRan Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Freeport-McMoRan Inc phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock
Freeport-McMoRan Inc phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a global mining business that explores, develops, and produces copper, gold, and molybdenum from extensive, long-term operations across different regions. Its portfolio includes significant mining sites in the Americas and Indonesia. The company’s main corporate headquarters is located in Phoenix, Arizona. It has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. 

FCX’s stock reached an all-time high of $69.75 on Feb. 25, but is down 2.4% from that level. The stock has been up 61.5% over the past three months as copper and other metals prices have risen, improving the company’s outlook. Contrarily, the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) is up 3.3% over the same period. Therefore, the stock has outperformed the wider index over this period. 

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 81.9%, while the Dow Jones index is up 13.3%. FCX’s shares have increased 34% year-to-date (YTD), while the index has gained 1.9%. The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late November 2025. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 22, FCX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, generating $5.63 billion in revenues and $0.47 in adjusted EPS. The company’s consolidated copper and gold sales were better than what it had earlier expected. 

Freeport remains on track for the phased restart of the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in Indonesia, starting from the second quarter of this year. Last month, FCX announced an MoU with the Indonesian government to extend operating rights for PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) for the life of the resource in the Grasberg minerals district. 

We compare Freeport-McMoRan’s performance with that of another basic materials stock, Rio Tinto Group (RIO), which has gained 63.6% over the past 52 weeks and 24.1% YTD. Therefore, FCX has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Freeport-McMoran’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $65.71 implies a 3.5% downside from current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $81 indicates a 19% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RIO 98.21 -1.13 -1.14%
Rio Tinto Plc ADR
FCX 67.89 -0.19 -0.28%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
$DOWI 48,638.47 -339.45 -0.69%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash
Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 2
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Before March 4
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
52 Massive Vol/OI Spikes Expire March 20—Profit Plays on Top 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot