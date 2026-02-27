Slow and Steady Wins The Race

Summary

The Travelers Companies (TRV) demonstrates strong technical momentum, with a Trend Seeker 'Buy' signal and 9.54% gain over the past month.

TRV trades at an 11.01x trailing P/E, notably below the Value Line average of 19.50, suggesting valuation remains attractive despite recent price highs.

Revenue is projected to grow modestly (2.01% this year, 2.90% next), though earnings are forecast to decline slightly over the next two years.

I maintain a positive long-term outlook for TRV, citing its consistent growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow, and low short interest (1.72% of float).





Valued at $66.22 billion, The Travelers Companies TRV , a holding company, is principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States and select international markets. Travelers' Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance and insurance-related services to its customers, primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd's. Its products include offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal . I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. TRV checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Feb. 4, shares are up 4.18%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for The Travelers Companies

Travelers scored an all-time high of $309.37 on Feb. 23.

TRV has a Weighted Alpha of +22.17.

Travelers has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 20.93% over the past 52 weeks.

Travelers has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $308.70 with a 50-day moving average of $289.64.

TRV has made 9 new highs and is up 9.54% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.57.

There’s a technical support level around $304.29.

$66.22 billion market capitalization.

11.01x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is expected to grow 2.01% this year and another 2.90% next year.

Earnings are estimated to decrease 1.29% this year and an additional 3.81% next year.

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 8 “Strong Buy,” 1 "Moderate Buy," 18 “Hold,” and 2 “Sell” opinions with price targets between $259 and $340.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $241 and $415.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold” with a price target of $295.

Morningstar thinks the stock is over valued by 23% with a Fair Value of $247.

1,242 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 247 think it won’t.

33,710 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 1.72% of the float with 2.02 days to cover the float.

Although some analysts think the recent rise in price makes the stock overvalued I disagree. In my 56 year of following the Stock Market I have found one rule that has always been true. In the long run, companies that continue increases in Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow will increase in Price. Those companies that have decreases in Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow will have decreases in Price. This company, over the years had continuing increases in Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow. The only question is: Is it over valued? According to Value Line the Price/Earnings Ratio of companies having earnings is 19.50, while Travelers P/E Ratio is only 11.01.

The sophisticated money - Those entities that short a stock have shorted only 1.72% of the float.

Long term investors should consider this stock.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.