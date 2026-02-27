Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Back to Higher Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton futures are posting 30 to 40 point gains at Friday’s midday, with thing March down 81 points. Crude oil futures are up $1.58 per barrel on the day at $66.80. The US dollar index is down $0.135 at $97.605.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed 8.75 million RB in cotton export commitments, down 9% from last year. That is 78% of USDA’s full marketing year export projection, behind the 91% average sales pace. 

The Seam showed sales of 6,467 bales sold on 2/26, averaging 59.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 60 points on Thursday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 26, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents to 51.84 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.36, down 81 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.75, up 39 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.45, up 38 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.70 +0.34 +0.52%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.36s -0.81 -1.26%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 5
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot