Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Ease Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures fell weaker on Thursday, as contracts were down 25 to 50 cents at the close. Open interest rose 3,610 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.00 on Thursday afternoon, down 21 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 36 cents higher on Feb 24 at $88.71.

Export Sales for the week ending on February 19 were tallied at 42,611 MT, which was the second largest for the calendar year. Mexico bough the largest share of that, at 25,600 MT, with 4,000 MT sold to Japan, Shipments were 41,092 MT, the largest since April 2024. Of that, 18,500 MT was headed to Mexico, with 4,900 MT headed to South Korea and Japan each. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 24 cents at $97.38 per cwt. The belly and butt were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 493,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.951 million head. That is 39,000 head above last week and 5,028 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.725, down $0.475,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.350, down $0.350

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $109.925, down $0.250,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.350s -0.350 -0.35%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 95.725s -0.475 -0.49%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 109.925s -0.250 -0.23%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

shutterstock_1321462400-2 1
3 Highest Rated Dividend Kings for Generations of Income
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 2
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bull Call Spread Ideas: GOOGL Stock Looks Ready to Move
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 4
IonQ Just Won a Golden Dome Contract. Should You Buy the Quantum Computing Stock Now?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot