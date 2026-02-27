Barchart.com
Is Blackstone Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Blackstone Inc NY HQ- by John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock
New York-based Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Valued at $87.1 billion by market cap, the company typically invests in early-stage, seed, middle market, mature, late venture and later stage companies, and also provides capital markets services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BX definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the asset management industry.

Despite its notable strength, BX slipped 38% from its 52-week high of $190.09, achieved on Sep. 18, 2025. Over the past three months, BX stock declined 18.6%, underperforming Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of BX fell 23.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 26% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 3% and 14% returns over the last year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, BX has been consistently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, BX shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its distributable EPS of $1.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue stood at $4.4 billion, up 41.4% year over year.

In the competitive arena of asset management, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) has taken the lead over BX, showing resilience with a 21% downtick on a YTD basis and a 22.5% loss over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BX’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $168.09 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 42.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

