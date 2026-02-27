Is American Tower Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a global real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops wireless communications infrastructure, primarily cell towers, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and data-center assets. Mobile network operators lease space on its towers to host antennas and equipment needed for cellular voice and data transmission, typically under long-term, inflation-linked contracts that generate stable recurring rental revenue.

With a market cap of $85.4 billion, American Tower clearly qualifies as a “large-cap” company, as firms valued above $10 billion are generally classified in this category. Its market leadership stems from its global scale, strategic tower locations, deep carrier relationships, and structural demand growth from rising mobile data usage, 5G densification, and network coverage expansion.

American Tower touched its 52-week high of $234.33 on Jul. 24 and is currently trading 21.1% below that peak. Meanwhile, AMT stock prices have declined 2.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% rise during the same time frame.

American Tower’s longer-term price action has been notably lackluster, with the stock down 10.8% over the past six months and off 7.8% over the past year, starkly trailing the Dow’s 9% and 14% gains over the same periods.

Technically, AMT spent months pinned below its 50-day moving average since late July, signaling persistent near-term weakness, but has recently reclaimed its 200-day moving average, hinting at an early attempt to rebuild longer-term momentum.

American Tower released its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 24, reporting revenue of $2.74 billion and adjusted AFFO of $2.63, both exceeding expectations. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.5% to $1.82 billion, supported by steady global tower leasing demand and double-digit growth in its data-center business. However, its shares tanked 4.1% in the next trading session.

Its top industry rival, Crown Castle Inc (CCI), has faced the same challenges as AMT, declining 14.8% over the past six months and 5.7% over the past year,

Among the 22 analysts covering the AMT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $215.74 suggests a 16.6% premium to current price levels.