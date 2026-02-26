Should You Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock Today?

Nvidia (NVDA) delivered yet another master class in financial dominance on Feb. 25, posting a nearly 100% increase in Q4 profit and rather impressive first-quarter guidance for $78 billion in revenue.

Yet, in a classic “sell the news” reaction, shares retreated about $5% today as investors fixated on gross margins that contracted by 390 basis points and the persistent shadow of a China overhang.

At the time of writing, Nvidia stock is down about 10% versus its November high — a pullback that JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur views as an opportunity to load up on a quality name at a discount.

Should You Load Up on Nvidia Stock Today

In a post-earnings research note, Sur called NVDA stock a “coiled spring” for the remainder of 2026. A key pillar of his bullish view is Nvidia’s evolving dominance in the AI inference market.

While critics point to rising competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom (AVGO) , Sur continues to see Nvidia’s integrated software stack, CUDA, as an impenetrable moat.

As the industry shifts from training massive models to deploying them via AI agents, Nvidia’s specialized H200 and B200 chips are capturing the lion’s share of high-margin enterprise spend, Sur told clients.

Note that NVDA is currently finding support around its 100-day moving average (MA), indicating its broader uptrend remains intact.

NVDA Shares’ Premium is Justified

According to the JPMorgan analyst, the market is hyper-focusing on short-term margin fluctuation while ignoring a massive transition to the Blackwell and Vera Rubin architecture.

Even with the lack of China-based data center sales, the global hunger for sovereign AI and liquid-cooled data centers provides a diversified growth runway that justifies Nvidia’s premium over peer

Sur also noted that the current production ramp-up is intentionally conservative to ensure quality, creating a supply-demand imbalance that will lead to even bigger revenue beats in the second half of 2026.

Nvidia shares’ history of closing both February and March with significant gains makes them even more attractive in the near term.

Nvidia Remains a Buy-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street analysts agree with Sur’s bullish view on Nvidia Corp as well.

The consensus rating on NVDA shares sits at a “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $255 indicating potential upside of about 40% from here.

