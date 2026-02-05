Barchart.com
Hogs See Mixed Wednesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Lean hog futures saw mixed trade at the Wednesday close, with contracts 55 cents lower to 30 cents higher. Open interest was up 2,415 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up 45 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 12 cents on Feb 2 at $85.83. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Wednesday morning report was $4.37 lower to $93.00 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down  $19.49. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday was 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.416 million head. That was 34,000 head above last week but 32,293 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $88.000, down $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $98.450, up $0.300

May 26 Hogs  closed at $101.750, down $0.175,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 98.450s +0.300 +0.31%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.000s -0.550 -0.62%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 101.750s -0.175 -0.17%
Lean Hogs

