IonQ Is Soaring on Earnings, And Analysts Think It Can Gain More Than 100% From Here

IonQ (IONQ) shares opened more than 20% higher this morning after the quantum-tech company posted a blockbuster Q4 and issued encouraging guidance for the future. The post-earnings surge pushed IONQ meaningfully above its 20-day moving average (MA) on Feb. 26, indicating bullish momentum will likely sustain in the near term.

And Wall Street analysts seem to agree, given their average price target on IonQ stock, which remains down some 18% versus its year-to-date high, signaling potential for significant further gains in 2026.

Continued Rapid Growth to Drive IonQ Stock Higher

IONQ’s blowout Q4 helped its full-year revenue surpass $100 million for the first time, which may boost institutional confidence in its equity that smart money has so far viewed as speculative only.

Despite stretched valuation, this quantum-tech stock is worth owning given that management believes it’s at a “strategic and financial inflection point,” poised to grow revenue by another 80% in 2026.

It's also worth mentioning that IonQ shares’ relative strength index (14-day), even after their massive run in February, sits at about 55 only, suggesting upward momentum isn’t out of juice just yet.

Recent Acquisitions Are Largely Bullish for IONQ Shares

IonQ’s bold shift from a hardware developer to a full-stack quantum powerhouse also warrants an investment in 2026.

In January, the quantum computing firm announced a definitive agreement to acquire SkyWater Technology, a move that can transform IonQ into the world’s largest quantum merchant supplier.

This vertical integration secures an onshore, U.S.-based supply chain for quantum chips, which may prove a meaningful tailwind for lucrative defense and government contracts.

All in all, with a $370 million backlog and a strategic partnership with Nvidia for hybrid AI-quantum platforms, IonQ stock is no longer just a speculative bet; it’s the clear infrastructure leader of the quantum era.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing IonQ in 2026

Wall Street also remains uber bullish on IonQ Inc that currently boasts a $3.3 billion war chest, and has already yielded a world-record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity.

The consensus rating on IONQ shares sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the highest price target of $100 suggesting they could more than double from here by year-end.

