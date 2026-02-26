Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is AT&T Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock
AT&T, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $195.1 billion, AT&T Inc. (T) is a global provider of telecommunications and technology services operating through its Communications and Latin America segments. It has grown into one of the world’s largest providers of wireless, broadband, and communication services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and AT&T fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a wide range of consumer and business solutions, including wireless voice and data services, internet connectivity, and related devices.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have slipped 6.5% from its 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has increased 7.8% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 5% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AT&T stock is up 12.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s nearly 3% rise. However, longer term, shares of the company have risen 4.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.4% return over the same time frame. 

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of AT&T rose 4.7% on Jan. 28 after the company met or exceeded all 2025 guidance and reported $16.6 billion in full-year free cash flow, up from $15.3 billion in 2024, while delivering adjusted EPS of $2.12 and adjusted EBITDA of $46.4 billion. Investors also reacted positively to strong operating momentum, including more than 1.5 million postpaid phone net adds, over 1 million fiber net adds, 42% convergence of fiber households, and Q4 2025 free cash flow of $4.2 billion, beating the prior year.

In contrast, rival Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has outpaced AT&T stock. VZ stock has soared 21% on a YTD basis and 14.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite AT&T’s underperformance relative to the Dow, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $29.63 is a premium of 6.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 27.76 -0.11 -0.39%
AT&T Inc
VZ 49.23 +0.10 +0.19%
Verizon Communications Inc
$DOWI 49,608.08 +125.93 +0.25%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 1
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
shutterstock_1321462400-2 2
3 Highest Rated Dividend Kings for Generations of Income
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bull Call Spread Ideas: GOOGL Stock Looks Ready to Move
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 4
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
IonQ Just Won a Golden Dome Contract. Should You Buy the Quantum Computing Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot