Is Vertex Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $122.7 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a leading biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative medicines for serious diseases, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Vertex is best known for building the first and dominant class of therapies that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), establishing a durable global franchise with blockbuster drugs such as Trikafta/Kaftrio.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Vertex fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark.

However, the pharma company has fallen 7.1% from its 52-week high of $519.68 achieved on March 14 last year. Despite this recent pullback, shares of Vertex have gained 12.4% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5% rise during the same time frame.

In the long term, VRTX is up 6.6% on a YTD basis, outpacing $DOWI's 3% gains. However, VRTX stock has surged marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to the index’s 13.4% over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish price trend, VRTX has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early October and over its 200-day moving average since December

On Feb. 12, Vertex reported Q4 2025 earnings, with revenue of $3.19 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by continued strength in its cystic fibrosis franchise and early contributions from newer therapies, including Alyftrek, Casgevy, and Journavx. U.S. revenue rose 12% to $2.06 billion, driven by strong CF demand and pricing, while international revenue increased 5% to $1.13 billion. But, operating expenses increased modestly due to commercial investment supporting the Journavx launch. Non-GAAP net income improved to $1.3 billion, reflecting higher product revenue and a favorable one-time tax benefit that lowered effective tax rates. Its shares rose 5.7% in the next trading session.

VRTX has underperformed its key rival, Biogen Inc. (BIIB), which has surged 8.4% in 2026 and 33% over the past year.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the 32 analysts covering it, and it currently trades above its mean price target of $533.12.