Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Vertex Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ HQ in Boston-by Tada Images via Shuttershock
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ HQ in Boston-by Tada Images via Shuttershock

With a market cap of $122.7 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a leading biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative medicines for serious diseases, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Vertex is best known for building the first and dominant class of therapies that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), establishing a durable global franchise with blockbuster drugs such as Trikafta/Kaftrio.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Vertex fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. 

However, the pharma company has fallen 7.1% from its 52-week high of $519.68 achieved on March 14 last year. Despite this recent pullback, shares of Vertex have gained 12.4% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the long term, VRTX is up 6.6% on a YTD basis, outpacing $DOWI's 3% gains. However, VRTX stock has surged marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to the index’s 13.4% over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish price trend, VRTX has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early October and over its 200-day moving average since December

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 12, Vertex reported Q4 2025 earnings, with revenue of $3.19 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by continued strength in its cystic fibrosis franchise and early contributions from newer therapies, including Alyftrek, Casgevy, and Journavx. U.S. revenue rose 12% to $2.06 billion, driven by strong CF demand and pricing, while international revenue increased 5% to $1.13 billion. But, operating expenses increased modestly due to commercial investment supporting the Journavx launch. Non-GAAP net income improved to $1.3 billion, reflecting higher product revenue and a favorable one-time tax benefit that lowered effective tax rates. Its shares rose 5.7% in the next trading session. 

VRTX has underperformed its key rival, Biogen Inc. (BIIB), which has surged 8.4% in 2026 and 33% over the past year.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the 32 analysts covering it, and it currently trades above its mean price target of $533.12.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VRTX 483.05 -4.38 -0.90%
Vertex Pharmaceutic
$DOWI 49,482.15 +307.65 +0.63%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
BIIB 190.73 -4.40 -2.25%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 5
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot