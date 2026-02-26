Volatility Alert: 46 Stocks Showing a High IV Percentile

Options trading by One Photo via Shutterstock

Volatility can be an option trader's best friend or worst enemy, depending on how it's approached.

High implied volatility percentile signals that options prices are elevated compared to their historical norms, creating unique opportunities for those who know how to capitalize on them.

Whether you're selling premium to take advantage of inflated option prices or seeking sharp price swings for directional trades, understanding which stocks have unusually high IV is crucial.

To get an accurate picture of stocks with a high implied volatility percentile, we can use the Stock Screener.

These elevated readings suggest the options market is pricing in significant potential price movements, whether due to upcoming earnings announcements, sector-specific developments, or broader market dynamics.

For traders considering volatility-based strategies, these stocks warrant particular attention as they may offer enhanced premium collection opportunities, though careful position sizing and risk management remain crucial.

Using The Stock Screener To Find High Volatility Stocks

We currently have 46 stocks showing an IV percentile above 80.

We can set the following filters using the Stock Screener to find stocks with a high implied volatility percentile.

Total Call Volume 5,000

Market Cap greater than 50 billion

IV Percentile greater than 80%

This screener gives us the following stocks ranked from highest IV Percentile to lowest:

How To Use IV Percentile

Generally, when implied volatility percentile is high, focusing on short volatility trades such as iron condors, short straddles, and strangles is better.

It’s also a good idea to watch the upcoming earnings dates as stock can make big moves following earnings announcements.

Iron Condor Screener

Let’s run an iron condor screener for the above stocks and analyze the results.

Let’s look at the first line item on Micron Technology (MU).

Using the Marh 20 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $300 put and buying the $250 put. Then on the calls, selling the $600 call and buying the $650 call.

The price for the condor is $2.83 which means the trader would receive $283 into their account. The maximum risk is $4,717 for a Risk/Reward ratio of 16.67 to 1 with a Loss Probability of 9.2%.

The profit zone ranges between $297.17 and $602.83. This can be calculated by taking the short strikes and adding or subtracting the premium received.

Micron Technology is due to report earnings on March 18, so this trade would have earnings risk if held to expiration.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.