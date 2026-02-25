Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The Rally No One Saw Coming: Is It Too Late to Buy SanDisk Stock?

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay

While most AI and tech stocks have taken a hit this month, SanDisk (SNDK) has staged a powerful comeback that’s turning heads across Wall Street. Fueled by explosive demand for high-performance storage required for artificial intelligence workloads, the stock has surged 166% so far this year while many high-valuation AI names have dipped.

Now the question is, is SNDK stock done soaring, or is this breakout just getting started?

www.barchart.com

AI Is Driving a Structural Shift in NAND

Valued at $98.1 billion, SanDisk makes NAND flash memory and storage products that store data in everything from AI data centers to smartphones. While the memory business is considered cyclical, AI has changed the game. SanDisk’s recent quarter results crushed Wall Street’s expectations with revenue and profits far above forecasts.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, SanDisk reported revenue of $3.02 billion, up 61% year-over-year (YoY). Even more impressive was the dramatic increase of 408% in adjusted earnings to $6.2 per share, driven by higher pricing across segments and disciplined cost management. Gross margin expanded to 51.1%. Data center sales increased 64% sequentially to $440 million. SanDisk's technology is being used by hyperscalers, enterprise data centers, OEMs, and system integrators to deploy AI at scale. In its other segments, Edge revenue totaled $1.67 billion, while Consumer revenue increased 39% to $907 million.

Rather than aggressively increasing capital expenditures, SanDisk is maintaining cost discipline. It generated $843 million in adjusted free cash flow. It strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $750 million in debt and ending the quarter with $1.54 billion in cash. Management indicated that demand continues to exceed supply and that the market is becoming increasingly undersupplied, allowing the company considerable pricing power. 

What Fueled the Rally?

SanDisk even expects strong momentum in the coming quarters, which boosted investors' confidence. For the third quarter, revenue is projected to be between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, which would mean an increase of 170% at the mid-point. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is forecasted to range between $12 and $14, which is a massive step-up from the already strong second quarter and the prior-year quarter EPS of $0.30. Adjusted gross margins are likely to expand further, reaching 65% to 67%.

This eye-catching guidance explains the stock rally. Management stressed that AI infrastructure requires significantly more storage intensity, making NAND flash a critical enabler. SanDisk estimates that data centers will become the largest NAND market for the first time in 2026, owing to hyperscalers and large technology companies investing aggressively in AI infrastructure.

Analysts expect exceptional growth over the next two years. Revenue could increase by 110.6% in fiscal 2026, followed by another 65% in fiscal 2027. Similarly, earnings could rise by a staggering 1,229.7% in fiscal 2026, followed by 103% in fiscal 2027 as the company rebounds from a weak memory cycle. Valued at 16 times forward earnings and six times forward sales, SanDisk is not yet priced like a hyper-growth AI name. The valuation still looks reasonable compared to expected growth. Investors who believe this is the early stage of a multiyear structural shift may find that it is not too late to buy this cheap AI stock.

Is SNDK a Buy, Hold, or Sell on Wall Street?

Overall, Wall Street says SNDK stock is a “Strong Buy.” Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one rates it as a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest holding. Based on an average price target of $700.94, Wall Street anticipates potential upside of around 11% from current levels. The Street-high estimate of $1,000 indicates the stock could gain as much as 59% this year.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 629.85 -8.67 -1.36%
Sandisk Corp

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Mixed With Focus on Trump’s SOTU Address and U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot