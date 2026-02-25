Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wells Fargo Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wells Fargo & Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a diversified financial services firm offering consumer banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and investment services. It operates branches and digital platforms worldwide, serving diverse customers from individuals to large corporations. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, which classifies it as a “mega-cap” stock. 

Wells Fargo’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $97.76 on Jan. 5, but are down 13.5% from that level. The company is facing some tepid sentiments at the moment. The stock has declined marginally over the past three months. However, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is also down marginally over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo’s stock has gained 9.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite index is up 18.6%. However, this year, the stock has declined 9.3%, while the broader index has dropped by 1.6%. The stock has traded below its 50-day moving average since mid-February and is currently near its 200-day moving average. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 14, Wells Fargo reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s total revenue increased 4% year-over-year (YOY) to $21.29 billion, missing the analysts’ consensus estimate, leading to a 4.6% intraday drop in its stock. Its net interest income grew 4% from the prior-year period to $12.33 billion, driven by higher loan and investment securities balances, improved results in the Markets business, and fixed-rate asset repricing. 

Wells Fargo has a lot to look forward to. The company achieved its prior ROTCE target of 15% and has set a new medium-term target of 17%-18%. Last year, the Federal Reserve lifted a seven-year $1.95 trillion asset cap on the company, giving it a bit more freedom to make decisions. For the current quarter, Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo’s diluted EPS to grow 22.8% YOY to $1.56. 

We compare Wells Fargo’s performance with that of another financial giant, Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which has gained 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, but declined 8.4% year-to-date. Therefore, Wells Fargo has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Wells Fargo’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $101.86 implies a 20.4% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $113 indicates a 33.6% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,863.68 +236.41 +1.04%
Nasdaq Composite
BAC 50.76 +0.35 +0.69%
Bank of America Corp
WFC 85.20 +0.63 +0.74%
Wells Fargo & Company

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot