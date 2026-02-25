Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Wednesday Following Mixed Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Live cattle futures posted mixed action on Tuesday, with contracts up a dime to 15 cents lower.  Open interest was up 2,371 contracts on Tuesday, with the front two contracts dropping and OI rising in June through December. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with last week at $246-249 in the North and some southern trade up to $249. Feeder cattle futures were up 50 to 85 cents. Open interest was up just 227 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 39 cents to $375.41 on February 23.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $11.42. Choice boxes were up $8.21 to $377.43, while Select was $1.70 higher to $366.01. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 111,000 head, taking the weekly total to 217,000 head. That is 15,000 head above last week and 1,682 head larger than the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $245.025, up $0.050,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.100, down $0.150,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.550, up $0.100,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.100, up $0.800,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.200, up $0.850,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.475, up $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

