Is Accenture Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $121.1 billion, Accenture plc (ACN) is one of the world’s largest IT services and consulting firms, helping enterprises modernize technology, migrate to the cloud, adopt AI, and outsource operations. Headquartered in Dublin, the company combines strategy consulting with deep engineering and managed services to execute complex, multi-year digital transformation programs across industries.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Accenture fits right into that category. Its competitive strengths stem from its unmatched global delivery scale, deeply embedded enterprise relationships, and end-to-end transformation capability spanning strategy, technology build, and managed services.

Shares of the company have fallen 46.2% from its 52-week high of $365.58. Accenture’s shares have declined 19.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal fall during the same period.

ACN stock is down 26.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 1.6% drop. Moreover, shares of the consulting company have dropped 45.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 18.6% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of January, indicating a bearish trend.

Accenture plc has underperformed over the past year primarily due to a cyclical slowdown in enterprise IT spending and delayed decision-making on large transformation projects. Clients across key verticals have tightened budgets and stretched deal timelines amid macro uncertainty, weighing on new bookings and revenue growth. At the same time, investor enthusiasm has rotated toward higher-growth AI and semiconductor names, leaving slower-growing IT services firms like Accenture relatively out of favor despite stable fundamentals.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has outpaced ACN stock. AVGO stock has surged 67.4% on a YTD basis and 135.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Accenture. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $284.29 is a premium of 14.1% to current levels.