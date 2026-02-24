Barchart.com
Meta Platforms Stock: Is META Underperforming the Communication Services Sector?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is best known for owning and operating some of the world’s most influential social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads. In addition to its flagship apps, Meta develops hardware and AI-driven products through divisions like Reality Labs, spanning VR headsets and smart glasses. Meta’s market cap stands at $1.6 trillion, ranking it among the largest technology companies globally.

Companies valued at over $200 billion or more are generally classified as “mega-cap” stocks, a group that Meta Platforms clearly belongs to. Advertising across its suite of social apps remains the primary source of its income, with the business monetizing its massive global audience through sophisticated, AI-enhanced ad targeting. Meta has poured substantial resources into artificial intelligence.

The social media giant touched its 52-week high of $796.25 on Aug. 15, 2025, and is currently trading 19.6% below the peak. Over the past three months, shares of Meta have gained 4.4%, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC2.7% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, META has declined 2.9% on a YTD basis and 4.1% over the past year, trailing XLC’s 1.4% plunge in 2026 and 12.4% returns over the past 52 weeks.

META has dipped below its 200-day moving average since late October 2025, indicating a bearish trend. Also, it is currently trading below the 50-day moving average as well.

www.barchart.com

Meta’s share price has pulled back this year largely because investors are uneasy about the company’s massive AI and infrastructure spending, which is expected to reach well over $115 billion in 2026. Heavy capital expenditures to build out AI data centers and advanced computing capabilities could pressure profit margins and free cash flow in the near term, even though revenue remains strong.

In comparison, shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGLslumped marginally on a YTD basis but climbed 74.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, META has an overall consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 56 analysts covering the stock. META’s mean price target of $863.83 implies an upside potential of 35.6% from the prevailing price levels. 


META 638.63 +1.38 +0.22%
Meta Platforms Inc
GOOGL 311.10 -0.39 -0.13%
Alphabet Cl A
XLC 116.07 +0.71 +0.62%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

