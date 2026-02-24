Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Mixed on Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock
Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with 47 cent gains in the February as other contracts are steady to 20 cents lower.  Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with last week at $246-249 in the North and some southern trade up to $249. Feeder cattle futures are up 65 cents to $1.15 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.57 to $375.80 on February 20.  The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction sold 5,877 head with feeders steady to $3 lower and lighter weight feeders $10-15 higher, with calves $5 higher on steers and up $25 on heifers.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $9.77. Choice boxes were up $6.65 to $375.87, while Select was $1.79 higher to $366.10. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head. That is 19,000 head above last week and 9,370 head larger than the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $245.450, up $0.475,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.075, down $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.425, down $0.025,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $365.375, up $1.075

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.475, up $1.125

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.625, up $0.650


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 235.400 -0.050 -0.02%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.900 -0.350 -0.15%
Live Cattle
LEG26 245.300 +0.325 +0.13%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 361.925 +0.575 +0.16%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 365.000 +0.700 +0.19%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 358.400 +0.425 +0.12%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot