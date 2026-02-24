Cattle Mixed on Tuesday’s Midday

Live cattle futures are trading with 47 cent gains in the February as other contracts are steady to 20 cents lower. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with last week at $246-249 in the North and some southern trade up to $249. Feeder cattle futures are up 65 cents to $1.15 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.57 to $375.80 on February 20. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction sold 5,877 head with feeders steady to $3 lower and lighter weight feeders $10-15 higher, with calves $5 higher on steers and up $25 on heifers.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $9.77. Choice boxes were up $6.65 to $375.87, while Select was $1.79 higher to $366.10. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head. That is 19,000 head above last week and 9,370 head larger than the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $245.450, up $0.475,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $239.075, down $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $235.425, down $0.025,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $365.375, up $1.075

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.475, up $1.125