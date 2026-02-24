3% Yield and 93% Upside: This Dividend Stock Could Offer a Lifetime of Income

The word dividend on letter cube with stock graph and dollar background by FabreGov via Shutterstock

When investors hear “tech stocks,” they often think high growth, high valuations, and high volatility. If there’s one thing they’re not known for, it’s income. Often, tech stocks prefer to enhance shareholder value through buybacks or simply using the money to expand.

However, there are established technology companies that generate enough cash flow to both invest in themselves and pay dividends. Today, let’s take a look at one of the best dividend-paying tech stocks out there.

How I came up with the following stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

Annual Dividend Yield % (FWD) : Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest.

: Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest. Market Cap: I am looking for companies with a market cap of $10 billion or higher, focusing on established businesses with proven models and durable competitive positions.

I am looking for companies with a market cap of $10 billion or higher, focusing on established businesses with proven models and durable competitive positions. Number of Analysts: 12 or more. Higher analyst coverage suggests a stronger rating consensus.

12 or more. Higher analyst coverage suggests a stronger rating consensus. Current Analyst Rating: Moderate to Strong Buy.

Moderate to Strong Buy. Market Sectors: Computers and Technology. Barchart Stock Screener makes it easier to find industry-specific sectors.

I ran the screen and got 125 results.

As two tech companies are currently tied for the highest yield, I prioritized the one with greater analyst coverage. With that, let’s talk about number one:

Accenture Plc ( ACN )

Accenture Plc is a global professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions. It works with businesses and governments to improve how they operate, often leading major technology upgrades and digital transformation efforts. Think of Accenture as a behind-the-scenes partner that helps companies run more efficiently and stay competitive in a digital world.

That behind-the-scenes role is now extending into large-scale AI infrastructure, with Accenture recently selected to help build sovereign AI data centers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Now let’s talk about the stock.

Accenture’s recent performance

ACN stock is trading around $201 and has shown weakness across both short-term and long-term time frames. In fact, it's now trading near its five-year low at $199.10.

More recently, shares have declined as client spending on consulting projects has slowed, and management issued a more cautious growth outlook despite ongoing AI investments.

So does this mean you should steer clear of the stock? Not necessarily.

A deeper look into its financials & dividend

Given its modest performance in previous years, you might think its financials are to blame. The short answer is no, at least not really.

In its recent quarterly numbers, sales were up 6% YOY to $18.7 billion. Net income also decreased 3% to $2.2 billion on the back of higher operating costs and investments in AI and restructuring efforts.

Now, a modest decline like that doesn't weaken its overall profitability, at least not materially.

On a full-year basis, operating cash flow, grew 27% YOY. All in all, nothing sticks out as being overly “bad”.

Dividend investors will also be happy to know the company pays a forward annual dividend of $6.52 , translating to a yield of ~3%.

Accenture tapped for major Sovereign AI initiative

Beyond the numbers, though, investors should watch Accenture for a key development in AI infrastructure.

Recently, Sovereign AI selected Accenture and Palantir to help build next-generation sovereign AI data centers across the EMEA. The project is designed to support governments and regulated industries that require secure, locally controlled AI infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Accenture will lead digital transformation, operational execution, and large-scale delivery to help develop AI facilities powered by NVIDIA technology and the Dell AI Factory. This highlights Accenture’s expanding role in mission-critical AI infrastructure, which is an area expected to see increased investment across Europe.

However, this is still subject to risks as Accenture remains exposed to slower corporate and government spending. Competition in AI and digital services is also intense, and large-scale infrastructure initiatives carry execution risk.

How do analysts rate Accenture?

A consensus among 26 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ,” suggesting as much as 93% upside over the next year if it reaches its high target price of $388.

Final thoughts

Accenture does not receive much investor buzz- and I get it. The upside of holding the stock over the past few years has been limited, but the potential is real, which is exactly why it is worth watching and even investing in.

With the company expanding its role in sovereign AI infrastructure and continuing to generate strong cash flow that supports its dividend, the foundation for long-term value remains in place - and that could be rewarding. But as always, investors should conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.