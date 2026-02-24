Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Chevron Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $370.3 billion, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a fully integrated oil and gas company based in Houston, Texas. It explores and produces crude oil and natural gas, refines and markets petroleum products, and transports energy resources. 

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and CVX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas integrated industry. The company has a diversified asset base across major oil and gas basins, significant liquefied natural gas (LNG) capabilities, and advanced deepwater and shale expertise, which provide stable production and cost efficiency.

This energy giant is currently trading 1.6% below its 52-week high of $187.90, reached recently on Feb. 19. Shares of CVX have soared 23.3% over the past three months, notably outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX1.6% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Chevron are up 21.3%, compared to NASX’s 2.6% drop. In the longer term, CVX has rallied 17.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s 15.9% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, CVX has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late December, 2025. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 30, shares of CVX surged 3.3% after delivering mixed Q4 results. Due to lower sales and other operating revenue, the company’s total revenue declined 10.2% year-over-year to $46.9 billion, missing analyst estimates by 8.9%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS decreased 26.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.52, driven by lower upstream earnings, but topped Wall Street expectations of $1.44, which might have bolstered investor confidence.  

However, CVX has underperformed its rival, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), which surged 36.2% over the past 52 weeks and 25.3% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at C’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $184.04, its Street-high price target of $212 suggests a 14.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,830.77 +203.50 +0.90%
Nasdaq Composite
CVX 184.31 -0.60 -0.32%
Chevron Corp
XOM 148.67 -2.09 -1.39%
Exxon Mobil Corp

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot