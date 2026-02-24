Lucid Motors Is Laying Off 12% of Its Staff. Is There Any Hope for LCID Stock Here?

Lucid Group (LCID) is a cutting-edge American company specializing in luxury electric vehicles (EVs). It designs, engineers, and manufactures high-performance EVs like the Lucid Air sedan and Gravity SUV, along with advanced powertrains and battery systems.

Founded in 2007 as Atieva, it was renamed Lucid Motors in 2016. The company is headquartered in Newark, California, with key manufacturing in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid operates primarily in the United States and Saudi Arabia while supplying tech to partners like Aston Martin (ARGGY) globally.

Lucid Group Stock

Lucid Group's stock has faced significant downward pressure recently. Over the past five days, it declined about 5% while slipping 15% over a month and 26% in a quarter. The stock has crashed over 53% in the past six months and close to 66% in the 52-week period as it trades at its 52-week low.

In comparison, LCID has underperformed the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) sharply across periods. While Nasdaq dipped noticeably with a 4% slip in a month, LCID's losses are much steeper, highlighting sector-specific EV challenges versus broader tech resilience.

Lucid Group Results

Lucid Group reported Q3 2025 on Nov. 5, 2025, with a revenue of $336.6 million, up 68% year-over-year (YoY) but missing analyst estimates of $347-$379 million by 3-11%. Adjusted EPS came in at -$2.65, worse than the expected -$2.19 to -$2.27 loss, marking a 17-21% miss despite improving from last year's -$2.80.

Key financials show gross margins improving amid cost controls, though adjusted EBITDA was -$717.7 million. Cash reserves remain bolstered by Saudi PIF funding, but free cash flow stayed deeply negative with high operating losses of around $1 billion for the quarter. Production hit record levels, with 4,078 deliveries, signaling operational ramp-up despite inventory buildup.

For Q4 2025, which is set to be announced tomorrow, Feb. 24, 2026. Lucid has released its Q4 production and deliveries report. Lucid produced 8,412 vehicles (+116% vs. Q3) and delivered 5,345 (+31% vs. Q3), with full-year 2025 totals at 18,378 produced (+104% YoY) and 15,841 delivered (+55% YoY).

Layoffs at Lucid?

Lucid Group is laying off 12% of its workforce to boost profitability. The cuts target non-manufacturing roles, sparing factory, logistics, and quality teams, even as production ramps up for the Gravity SUV and a new $50,000 mid-sized EV launches later this year.

An internal memo, seen by TechCrunch, states the move will "improve operational effectiveness and optimize resources" on the path to profits. It could affect over 800 employees. Laid-off workers will get severance, bonuses, health benefits, and transition support, while separation costs weren't shared.

Is There Hope for LCID?

Lucid Group's recent challenges—missed Q3 earnings, 12% workforce cuts, and a 70% YTD stock drop—signal tough times in the EV sector, with persistent cash burn and profitability delays despite production gains like Q4's 116% surge.

Yet, analysts maintain a "Hold" consensus with a $16.80 mean price target, implying a 73% upside from the current market price, driven by the Gravity SUV ramp-up and the upcoming $50,000 EV, amid Saudi backing.