Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Lucid Motors Is Laying Off 12% of Its Staff. Is There Any Hope for LCID Stock Here?

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_

Lucid Group (LCID) is a cutting-edge American company specializing in luxury electric vehicles (EVs). It designs, engineers, and manufactures high-performance EVs like the Lucid Air sedan and Gravity SUV, along with advanced powertrains and battery systems.

Founded in 2007 as Atieva, it was renamed Lucid Motors in 2016. The company is headquartered in Newark, California, with key manufacturing in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid operates primarily in the United States and Saudi Arabia while supplying tech to partners like Aston Martin (ARGGY) globally.

Lucid Group Stock

Lucid Group's stock has faced significant downward pressure recently. Over the past five days, it declined about 5% while slipping 15% over a month and 26% in a quarter. The stock has crashed over 53% in the past six months and close to 66% in the 52-week period as it trades at its 52-week low.

In comparison, LCID has underperformed the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) sharply across periods. While Nasdaq dipped noticeably with a 4% slip in a month, LCID's losses are much steeper, highlighting sector-specific EV challenges versus broader tech resilience.

www.barchart.com

Lucid Group Results

Lucid Group reported Q3 2025 on Nov. 5, 2025, with a revenue of $336.6 million, up 68% year-over-year (YoY) but missing analyst estimates of $347-$379 million by 3-11%. Adjusted EPS came in at -$2.65, worse than the expected -$2.19 to -$2.27 loss, marking a 17-21% miss despite improving from last year's -$2.80.

Key financials show gross margins improving amid cost controls, though adjusted EBITDA was -$717.7 million. Cash reserves remain bolstered by Saudi PIF funding, but free cash flow stayed deeply negative with high operating losses of around $1 billion for the quarter. Production hit record levels, with 4,078 deliveries, signaling operational ramp-up despite inventory buildup.

For Q4 2025, which is set to be announced tomorrow, Feb. 24, 2026. Lucid has released its Q4 production and deliveries report. Lucid produced 8,412 vehicles (+116% vs. Q3) and delivered 5,345 (+31% vs. Q3), with full-year 2025 totals at 18,378 produced (+104% YoY) and 15,841 delivered (+55% YoY).

Layoffs at Lucid?

Lucid Group is laying off 12% of its workforce to boost profitability. The cuts target non-manufacturing roles, sparing factory, logistics, and quality teams, even as production ramps up for the Gravity SUV and a new $50,000 mid-sized EV launches later this year.

An internal memo, seen by TechCrunch, states the move will "improve operational effectiveness and optimize resources" on the path to profits. It could affect over 800 employees. Laid-off workers will get severance, bonuses, health benefits, and transition support, while separation costs weren't shared.

Is There Hope for LCID?

Lucid Group's recent challenges—missed Q3 earnings, 12% workforce cuts, and a 70% YTD stock drop—signal tough times in the EV sector, with persistent cash burn and profitability delays despite production gains like Q4's 116% surge.

Yet, analysts maintain a "Hold" consensus with a $16.80 mean price target, implying a 73% upside from the current market price, driven by the Gravity SUV ramp-up and the upcoming $50,000 EV, amid Saudi backing.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LCID 9.56 +0.12 +1.27%
Lucid Group Inc
ARGGY 0.7500 -0.0133 -1.74%
Aston MT Lgnd Uns/Adr
$NASX 22,820.69 +193.42 +0.85%
Nasdaq Composite

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot