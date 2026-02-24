Barchart.com
Is Exxon Mobil Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) explores and produces crude oil and natural gas. With a market cap of $613.7 billion, the company provides exploration and production of integrated fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and refined products for the automotive, trucking, aviation, and shipping industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and XOM definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the integrated oil & gas industry. XOM’s market leadership is driven by its vast reserves, production capabilities, and strong brand reputation for reliability and quality. This translates into premium pricing and customer loyalty. With over 8,000 active patents, the company's R&D commitment fuels innovation, improves efficiency, and keeps it ahead in emerging energy solutions, maintaining its competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, XOM slipped 3.9% from its 52-week high of $156.93, achieved on Feb. 11. Shares of XOM rose 28.8% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.6% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of XOM rose 25.3% on a YTD basis and grew 36.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.6% and solid 15.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, XOM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August, 2025. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early June, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Jan. 30, XOM shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.71 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.68. The company’s revenue was $82.3 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $83.2 billion.

Exxon’s rival, Chevron Corporation (CVX)shares lagged behind the stock, with a 21.3% gain on a YTD basis and 17.8% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on XOM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it. While XOM currently trades above its mean price target of $141.11, the Street-high price target of $171 suggests a 13.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

$NASX 22,826.71 +199.44 +0.88%
Nasdaq Composite
CVX 184.29 -0.62 -0.34%
Chevron Corp
XOM 148.58 -2.18 -1.45%
Exxon Mobil Corp

