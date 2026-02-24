Barchart.com
Is QUALCOMM Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
San Diego, California-based QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $152.4 billion, the company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." QCOM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor industry. 

However, the stock has retreated 46.7% from its 52-week high of $205.95 touched on Oct. 27, 2025. Shares of QCOM have declined 14% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI5.5% climb over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the long term, QCOM stock has declined 17.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming the Dow’s 1.5% increase. Moreover, shares of QCOM fell 15.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 12.4% returns over the same period.

QCOM has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-January.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, QCOM announced its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $12.3 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.50 and on top of the Street’s expectations. However, the stock fell nearly 9% in the next trading session despite the better-than-expected earnings, due to its disappointing revenue guidance for the next quarter.

Its rival, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), has declined 4.6% in 2026, outperforming QCOM and has surged 51.1% over the past year, also outperforming QCOM.

Among the 33 analysts covering the QCOM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $163.32 suggests a 16.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 325.18 -5.16 -1.56%
Broadcom Ltd
QCOM 145.12 +4.71 +3.35%
Qualcomm Inc
$DOWI 49,170.40 +366.34 +0.75%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

