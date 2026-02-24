Is JPMorgan Chase Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $811.3 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is the largest U.S. bank by assets and a globally systemically important financial institution. The New-York-based firm provides a full spectrum of financial services across consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset & wealth management.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and JPMorgan Chase fits this criterion perfectly. Formed through the 2000 merger of J.P. Morgan & Co. and Chase Manhattan, the firm serves millions of consumers and global institutions through its massive branch network, leading credit card business, top-tier investment bank, and multitrillion-dollar asset management arm. Its scale, diversified revenue mix, fortress balance sheet, and leading digital and payments infrastructure position it as a core intermediary in global capital markets and economic activity.

However, JPM has fallen 11.7% from its 52-week high of $337.25 touched on Jan. 5. Shares of the company have tanked marginally over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.5% rise during the same time frame.

JPMorgan has posted a strong run over the past 52 weeks, gaining 12.7%, slightly outpacing $DOWI’s 12.4% rally. However, the stock had plunged 7.6% year-to-date, trailing $DOWI’s 1.5% rise.

The stock has spent much of the past year cruising well above its 200-day moving average, a sign of durable underlying strength, yet its recent dip below the 50-day suggests near-term momentum has cooled.

On Feb. 23, JPMorgan Chase fell more than 4%, declining alongside other payment- and transaction-linked names after Citrini Research outlined a hypothetical AI-driven disruption scenario for the global economy that weighed on sentiment across the group. The report pressured sentiment toward firms with significant exposure to payments, consumer credit, and transaction volumes, prompting investors to rotate out, despite JPMorgan’s diversified banking franchise and strong underlying fundamentals.

Nevertheless, JPM stock has surpassed its rival, Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BAC stock saw a 7.2% drop on a YTD basis.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts, and the mean price target of $340.64 represents a 14.4% premium to current levels.