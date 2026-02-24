Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is JPMorgan Chase Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ sign-by Robson90 via Shutterstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ sign-by Robson90 via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $811.3 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is the largest U.S. bank by assets and a globally systemically important financial institution. The New-York-based firm provides a full spectrum of financial services across consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset & wealth management. 

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and JPMorgan Chase fits this criterion perfectly. Formed through the 2000 merger of J.P. Morgan & Co. and Chase Manhattan, the firm serves millions of consumers and global institutions through its massive branch network, leading credit card business, top-tier investment bank, and multitrillion-dollar asset management arm. Its scale, diversified revenue mix, fortress balance sheet, and leading digital and payments infrastructure position it as a core intermediary in global capital markets and economic activity.

However, JPM has fallen 11.7% from its 52-week high of $337.25 touched on Jan. 5. Shares of the company have tanked marginally over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.5% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

JPMorgan has posted a strong run over the past 52 weeks, gaining 12.7%, slightly outpacing $DOWI’s 12.4% rally. However, the stock had plunged 7.6% year-to-date, trailing $DOWI’s 1.5% rise.

The stock has spent much of the past year cruising well above its 200-day moving average, a sign of durable underlying strength, yet its recent dip below the 50-day suggests near-term momentum has cooled. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 23, JPMorgan Chase fell more than 4%, declining alongside other payment- and transaction-linked names after Citrini Research outlined a hypothetical AI-driven disruption scenario for the global economy that weighed on sentiment across the group. The report pressured sentiment toward firms with significant exposure to payments, consumer credit, and transaction volumes, prompting investors to rotate out, despite JPMorgan’s diversified banking franchise and strong underlying fundamentals.

Nevertheless, JPM stock has surpassed its rival, Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BAC stock saw a 7.2% drop on a YTD basis. 

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts, and the mean price target of $340.64 represents a 14.4% premium to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BAC 51.07 -1.99 -3.75%
Bank of America Corp
JPM 297.67 -13.12 -4.22%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
$DOWI 48,804.06 -821.91 -1.66%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot