Is Broadcom Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Boasting a market cap of $1.6 trillion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stands among the world’s largest mega-cap technology companies, supplying the critical semiconductors and infrastructure software that underpin modern computing, connectivity, and enterprise IT. Based in Palo Alto, the company designs and delivers a broad suite of components and platforms spanning AI data centers, networking gear, smartphones, broadband and storage hardware, and cybersecurity and virtualization software.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Broadcom fits right into that category. Built on high-performance silicon franchises, sticky long-term customer relationships, and mission-critical enterprise software, Broadcom has scaled into one of the most profitable players in global tech.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the stock. AVGO shares have dipped 20.3% from their 52-week high of $414.61 recorded recently on Oct. 30. Over the past three months, shares of AVGO have dwindled 2.9%, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.6% rise during the same period.

The chipmaker has dipped 4.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 2.6% dip. However, shares of AVGO have climbed 51.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 15.9% rise over the same time frame.

AVGO stock has been trading under its 50-day moving average since mid-January and has been trading above the 200-day moving average since the end of April last year.

On Dec. 11, Broadcom released its FY2025 Q4 earnings, in which net revenue rose 28% year over year to $18 billion and adjusted EPS jumped 37% to $1.95. Its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow showed robust improvement, rising 34% and 36% to $12.2 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively. Despite the solid beat and robust cash generation, the stock fell more than 11% in the following session as investors reacted to guidance for near-term margin pressure from a higher mix of lower-margin AI semiconductor and system sales, raising concerns about the profitability of Broadcom’s fast-growing AI business.

In comparison with its rival, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has performed better than AVGO in 2026, rising 2.7%. But zoom out to the past year, and the picture flips as NVDA’s 42.5% surge lags behind Broadcom’s gains.

As a result, analysts are very bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 43 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $450.16 implies a 36.3% upside from current market prices.