Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Broadcom Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock

Boasting a market cap of $1.6 trillion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stands among the world’s largest mega-cap technology companies, supplying the critical semiconductors and infrastructure software that underpin modern computing, connectivity, and enterprise IT. Based in Palo Alto, the company designs and delivers a broad suite of components and platforms spanning AI data centers, networking gear, smartphones, broadband and storage hardware, and cybersecurity and virtualization software.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Broadcom fits right into that category. Built on high-performance silicon franchises, sticky long-term customer relationships, and mission-critical enterprise software, Broadcom has scaled into one of the most profitable players in global tech. 

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the stock. AVGO shares have dipped 20.3% from their 52-week high of $414.61 recorded recently on Oct. 30. Over the past three months, shares of AVGO have dwindled 2.9%, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.6% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

The chipmaker has dipped 4.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 2.6% dip. However, shares of AVGO have climbed 51.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 15.9% rise over the same time frame.

AVGO stock has been trading under its 50-day moving average since mid-January and has been trading above the 200-day moving average since the end of April last year. 

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 11, Broadcom released its FY2025 Q4 earnings, in which net revenue rose 28% year over year to $18 billion and adjusted EPS jumped 37% to $1.95. Its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow showed robust improvement, rising 34% and 36% to $12.2 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively. Despite the solid beat and robust cash generation, the stock fell more than 11% in the following session as investors reacted to guidance for near-term margin pressure from a higher mix of lower-margin AI semiconductor and system sales, raising concerns about the profitability of Broadcom’s fast-growing AI business.

In comparison with its rival, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has performed better than AVGO in 2026, rising 2.7%. But zoom out to the past year, and the picture flips as NVDA’s 42.5% surge lags behind Broadcom’s gains.

As a result, analysts are very bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 43 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $450.16 implies a 36.3% upside from current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 191.55 +1.73 +0.91%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 330.34 -2.31 -0.69%
Broadcom Ltd
$NASX 22,627.27 -258.80 -1.13%
Nasdaq Composite

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot