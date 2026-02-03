1 Promising Stock That Just Hit New 52-Week Highs

Cimpress (CMPR) is trading at a new 52-week high.

The stock maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart with strong technical momentum.

Shares are up more than 20% over the past year.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with price targets ranging from $27 to $109.99 and Morningstar viewing CMPR as 23% undervalued.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.95 billion, Cimpress (CMPR) is an online supplier of high-quality graphic design services and customized printed products. Its products cover business cards, brochures and websites, and e-commerce platforms, calendars, address labels, note pads and signage.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. CMPR checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 9, shares are up 2.35%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Cimpress

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Cimpress scored a new 52-week high of $82.43 on Feb. 2.

CMPR has a Weighted Alpha of +59.21.

Cimpress has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 21.15% over the past 52 weeks.

CMPR has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $80.54 with a 50-day moving average of $73.19.

Cimpress has made 10 new highs and is up 22.66% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.04.

There’s a technical support level around $78.83.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$1.95 billion market capitalization.

86.88x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is projected to grow 8.27% this year and another 5.47% next year.

Analysts currently do not issue earnings estimates.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Cimpress

The analysts tracked by Barchart gave Cimpress 3 “Strong Buy” ratings with price targets between $83 and $90.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets between $27 and $100. That’s a wide range!

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is undervalued by 23% with a fair value of $109.99.

876 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this the stock will beat the market while 289 think it won’t.

3,740 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

Short interest is 8.86% of the float with 15.41 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Cimpress

The company demonstrates robust momentum and has an attractive valuation relative to its sector. While growth and profitability present challenges, positive revisions from analysts provide a balanced outlook.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.