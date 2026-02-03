Barchart.com
1 Trade to Make Now Before Kevin Warsh Takes Over at the Fed

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

June U.S. T-Bond (ZBM26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending lower and are not far above the contract low. Bears have the firm near-term technical advantage as the trend is their friend.

Fundamentally, President Donald Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, is known to have been a monetary policy hawk, which suggests he will be less likely to lower U.S. interest rates when he takes over. Also, recent U.S. economic data has been mostly upbeat, while inflation is not quite low enough to please the Fed. These elements are bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in June U.S. T-Bonds below chart support at the contract low of 113 14/32 become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110 even, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 115 even.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBM26 113-24 -0-13 -0.36%
30-Year T-Bond

