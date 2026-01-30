1 Tried-and-True Stock That Just Hit New 3-Year Highs

Bunge (BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company.

The stock has strong technical momentum and maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Shares hit a new 3-year high on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, however, with price targets ranging from $80 to $135.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $22.3 billion, Bunge (BG) is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes, and markets food on five continents.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. BG checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 8, shares are up 16.34%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Bunge

Bunge scored a new 3-Year high of $119.57 on Jan. 29.

BG has a Weighted Alpha of +59.04.

Bunge has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 46.19% over the past 52 weeks.

BG has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $113.28 with a 50-day moving average of $97.99.

Bunge has made 18 new highs and is up 26.58% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.71.

There’s a technical support level around $113.28.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$22.3 billion market capitalization.

15.3x trailing price-earnings ratio.

2.49% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to increase by 30.02% this year and another 34.57% next year.

Earnings are estimated to decrease by 20.11% this year and increase by 21.79% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Bunge

The analysts tracked by Barchart gave Bunge 8 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy” and 1 “Hold” rating with price targets between $80 and $120.

Value Line rates the stock “Average” with price targets between $50 and $135.

CFRA’s Market Scope rates the stock a “Hold” but has a price target of $103.

Morningstar thinks the stock is Fairly Valued.

19,920 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

Short interest is low at 3.31% of the float with 4.82 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Bunge

Agribusiness and food distribution is a very solid and core industry, and this is one of the leaders.

