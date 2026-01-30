The British Are Coming! How to Play the Pound as the Dollar Stumbles.

June British pound (B6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June British pound futures that prices are trending higher and a bull flag pattern appears to be forming. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the recent slump in the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) to a four-year low this week is price-friendly for the British pound. A stable U.K. economy and good relations with the U.S. are also pound-bullish.

A move in the June British pound futures above chart resistance at 1.3800 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.4250, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3600.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

