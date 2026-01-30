Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The British Are Coming! How to Play the Pound as the Dollar Stumbles.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_
Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_

June British pound (B6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June British pound futures that prices are trending higher and a bull flag pattern appears to be forming. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the recent slump in the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) to a four-year low this week is price-friendly for the British pound. A stable U.K. economy and good relations with the U.S. are also pound-bullish.

A move in the June British pound futures above chart resistance at 1.3800 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.4250, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3600.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 96.76 +0.48 +0.50%
U.S. Dollar Index
B6M26 1.3722 -0.0071 -0.51%
British Pound

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
Why the Smart Money is Pensive Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q4 Earnings Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 5
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot